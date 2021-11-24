B. Riley Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $148.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. Applied Materials has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

