Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Bally’s stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

