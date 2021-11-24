Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

