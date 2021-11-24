Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 134,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 232.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

