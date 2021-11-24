Bank of America Corp DE Sells 71,756 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

