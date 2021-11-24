Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Update

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 657,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 110.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.