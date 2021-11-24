Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.22

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Banner alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.