Barclays Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.12 ($105.82).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €90.50 ($102.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.24. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €41.56 ($47.23) and a fifty-two week high of €97.38 ($110.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 50.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.