Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $372.13 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002073 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $372.13 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045789 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00240986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,503,789 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

