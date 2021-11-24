Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $231.33 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $231.33 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,664,455.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,503,789 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.