BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BVC opened at GBX 81.60 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.40. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £359.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

