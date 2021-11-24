Bay Rivers Group Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Generac accounts for about 1.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Generac by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $432.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

