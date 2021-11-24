Bay Rivers Group Takes $382,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,287.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,268.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

