Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

BMWYY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 58,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,726. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

