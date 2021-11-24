BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Up 0.5%

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.52). 736,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,080,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.20 ($2.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.68.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon sold 7,467 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £15,232.68 ($19,901.59). Also, insider Justin Stebbing purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,477.20 ($5,849.49).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

