Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 275,824 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,824 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,606. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

