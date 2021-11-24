Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $215.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 8.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $215,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

