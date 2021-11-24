Beacon Financial Group Acquires 317 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

