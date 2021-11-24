Beacon Financial Group Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.