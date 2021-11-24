Beacon Financial Group Sells 54 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y stock opened at $703.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.40. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

