Beacon Financial Group Takes $358,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.03. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.