Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after buying an additional 68,319 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

