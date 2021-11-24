Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,796. The company has a market cap of $248.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

