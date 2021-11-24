Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $5.03 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.41 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,892,863 shares of company stock worth $659,916,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

