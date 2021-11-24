Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,701,000 after acquiring an additional 963,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after acquiring an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 12,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

