Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

