Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

