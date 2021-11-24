Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,287.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,268.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

