Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Best Buy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

