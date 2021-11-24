BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,490 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.12.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $12,142,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,722,000 after acquiring an additional 227,211 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

