Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Big Yellow Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of BYLOF opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

