Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.60 on January 7th

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,620 ($21.17) on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total value of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,429,878.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.