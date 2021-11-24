BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of BigCommerce worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BigCommerce by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,788 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $144,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,050 shares of company stock worth $9,339,310. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

