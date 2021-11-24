BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 373,800 shares of company stock worth $1,251,766. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,058,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 406,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 215,326 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.