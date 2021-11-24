BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $754,375.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50.

BLFS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. 339,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,958. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

