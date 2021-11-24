BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 9.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.76. Approximately 12,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 347,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $468,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,023. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

