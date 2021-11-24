BitCoal Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $20,600.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.95 or 0.00431516 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 890.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.