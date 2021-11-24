Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.75. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 17,550 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.08. The firm has a market cap of C$269.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$37,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$433,661.13. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,411.50. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,384 over the last three months.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

