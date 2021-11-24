Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $67.09. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,897. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

