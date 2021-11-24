BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $935.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $901.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $892.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

