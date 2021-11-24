Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

