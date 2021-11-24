Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.