Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 18,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 711,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

