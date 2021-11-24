BLink (BLINK) Price Tops $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $60,338.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,102 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

