Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Quiet Period Set To End on November 29th

Blockchain Moon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BMAQU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 29th. Blockchain Moon Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BMAQU stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $11.33.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.