Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

BPMC opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,226,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

