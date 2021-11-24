BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

