BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock opened at C$23.06 on Wednesday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$19.65 and a 52 week high of C$23.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.94.

