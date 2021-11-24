Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BRLXF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Boralex has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

