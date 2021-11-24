Bradesco Corretora Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective cut by Bradesco Corretora from $49.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.
STNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
STNE opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.