Bradesco Corretora Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective cut by Bradesco Corretora from $49.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

STNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

STNE opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

